JetBlue, Southwest Planes Clip Wings

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 08, 2022

News Flash: New York City is a congested area.

Stop the presses, right?

The city is a relatively small space inhabited by many people, and that even includes its airports. JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines learned that the hard way on Sunday morning at LaGuardia Airport.

One wing of the JetBlue plane clipped a wing of the Southwest plane – or, in the interest of fairness and balance, the Southwest plane clipped the JetBlue plane – according to CNN.com.

The media outlet, citing information from the Federal Aviation Administration, said JetBlue Flight 2519 was being pushed back gate at LGA when its left wingtip hit the right wingtip of the Southwest aircraft.

The FAA said its air traffic controllers were not in charge at the time of the accident at the gate. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

"We are aware that an aircraft belonging to another airline came in contact with a portion of the wing of a Southwest Airlines aircraft that was parked at a gate at New York's LaGuardia Airport," Southwest Airlines said in a statement. "There were no Crew Members or Passengers onboard at the time and the aircraft is now out of service to allow our Teams to make necessary repairs."

