JetBlue to Offer Helicopter Airport Transfer Service in NYC
June 23, 2022
JetBlue announced it would add new benefits to the airline’s award-winning TrueBlue loyalty program.
One of the additions is Blade, a helicopter airport transfer service in New York City that connects Manhattan, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in as little as five minutes.
Starting on July 1, Mosaic members will receive 25 percent off their first Blade Airport trip and TrueBlue members will receive 10 percent off their first trip when connecting to or from JetBlue flights. Mosaic+ members will receive credits that are redeemable for complimentary seats.
“We know the JetBlue journey starts long before our customers step aboard one of our flights, which is why we are making more of the entire travel experience even easier and even more rewarding,” JetBlue vice president Chris Buckner said. “This partnership will help us further evolve and enhance our TrueBlue program so our most loyal customers can enjoy more perks more often.”
JetBlue has become the only airline in the United States to offer an airport transfer partnership of this kind and will provide TrueBlue members access to Blade through 2023.
The newly announced partnership builds on previously announced 2022 enhancements to the TrueBlue program, including a 100 percent rebate on Even More Space points redemptions, complimentary unlimited upgrades on Heathrow Express and more.
Earlier this week, JetBlue announced several milestones in the airline’s transatlantic growth and growing low-fare London service. The carrier received permanent slots at Heathrow Airport for flights starting October 29, which allows JetBlue to retain its presence at the U.K.’s busiest airport as it continues to grow its base of transatlantic travelers.
At Gatwick Airport, the carrier expanded its industry-leading transatlantic service with a third daily flight between New York City and London, connecting John F. Kennedy International Airport and Gatwick, starting on October 29.
