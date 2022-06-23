Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Thu June 23 2022

JetBlue to Offer Helicopter Airport Transfer Service in NYC

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 23, 2022

JetBlue A220-300
The new JetBlue Airbus A220-300. (photo via JetBlue Airways)

JetBlue announced it would add new benefits to the airline’s award-winning TrueBlue loyalty program.

One of the additions is Blade, a helicopter airport transfer service in New York City that connects Manhattan, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in as little as five minutes.

ADVERTISING

Starting on July 1, Mosaic members will receive 25 percent off their first Blade Airport trip and TrueBlue members will receive 10 percent off their first trip when connecting to or from JetBlue flights. Mosaic+ members will receive credits that are redeemable for complimentary seats.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
people at the airport, crowd, travelers, travel, traveling

How to Make the Most of Flight Cancellations and Bumping This...

Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film Encanto.

Disney World Announces New, Returning Characters

ALC-42 locomotives, sustainable trains, Amtrak, new trains

Amtrak Orders 50 More National Network Locomotives

travel, save, savings, money, cash, discounts, deals, packing, suitcase, luggage, passport, phone, vacation, summer, beach

Expert Offers Tips for Finding Cheap Plane Tickets Amid...

“We know the JetBlue journey starts long before our customers step aboard one of our flights, which is why we are making more of the entire travel experience even easier and even more rewarding,” JetBlue vice president Chris Buckner said. “This partnership will help us further evolve and enhance our TrueBlue program so our most loyal customers can enjoy more perks more often.”

JetBlue has become the only airline in the United States to offer an airport transfer partnership of this kind and will provide TrueBlue members access to Blade through 2023.

The newly announced partnership builds on previously announced 2022 enhancements to the TrueBlue program, including a 100 percent rebate on Even More Space points redemptions, complimentary unlimited upgrades on Heathrow Express and more.

Earlier this week, JetBlue announced several milestones in the airline’s transatlantic growth and growing low-fare London service. The carrier received permanent slots at Heathrow Airport for flights starting October 29, which allows JetBlue to retain its presence at the U.K.’s busiest airport as it continues to grow its base of transatlantic travelers.

At Gatwick Airport, the carrier expanded its industry-leading transatlantic service with a third daily flight between New York City and London, connecting John F. Kennedy International Airport and Gatwick, starting on October 29.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 at McCarran International Airport

Sun Country Offers New Buy Now, Pay Later Option

Expert Offers Tips for Finding Cheap Plane Tickets Amid Airfare Hike

Pilot Shortage Forces American Airlines to End Service to Four Cities

Airline Unions Picket, Take Their Cases Straight to the Public

American Airlines, TSA Team Up to Test Mobile ID Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS