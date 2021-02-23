JetBlue To Start Internal Career Development Program
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 23, 2021
JetBlue Airways today announced a new initiative to bolster career development within the company, reaffirming what it says is a commitment to current crew members to support its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy.
JetBlue said it will launch two new programs focused on three career trajectories: 1) a new pathway from frontline operational jobs to corporate services roles, and 2) opportunities for crewmembers to pursue careers as pilots or aircraft maintenance technicians.
In other words, the airline is trying to make it easier for employees to grow in the company instead of making just lateral moves.
“We created these initiatives because at JetBlue our crewmembers and culture are key to our success,” Mike Elliott, chief people officer for JetBlue, said in a statement. “Our new initiatives will help remove some of the barriers candidates may face so we can better help talent continue to grow. Realizing we don’t all start from the same place, equity and accessibility are at the center of our new crewmember development efforts. These new programs will help us build a more diverse internal pipeline.”
The airline said the pathway from the operation to corporate services is designed to help nurture, develop and grow future leaders. This path will include a mix of classroom learning and support, and two rotational job placements based on business need, with job placement assistance upon completion of the program.
The pilot and aircraft maintenance technician gateway programs will alleviate some of the known barriers to entry for these careers such as financing and fears of leaving a permanent job, while adding some certainty and a defined pathway to the process.
JetBlue’s DEI strategy includes an investment in crewmembers’ development, retention and growth like the two pathways programs, as well as long-term efforts to engage and work with minority and women-owned businesses (MWBE) and more.
“Diversity affects our ability to attract and retain top talent, while a more inclusive workplace drives better decision-making and innovation. Our greatest area of improvement is within our officer and director positions where the racial and ethnic composition has remained limited in growth. We can do better,” Elliott added.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS