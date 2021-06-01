JetBlue Unveils New Airbus A321neo With Mint
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 01, 2021
JetBlue announced its first Airbus A321neo with Mint officially entered scheduled service on Tuesday with the first revenue flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport.
The airline’s newest plane is scheduled to operate select flights between New York City and LAX for several weeks. The aircraft will feature 144 seats, seven rows of Even More Space seating and 16 fully lie-flat, private suites with a sliding door for every Mint customer.
The Airbus A321neo also boasts high-definition screens at every seat, AC and USB ports, adjustable headrests, enhanced cushion comfort, contoured seatback design, custom-designed seatback storage and an ultra-modern design to create an elevated customer experience throughout the interior.
“The A321neo with Mint’s entry-into-service marks yet another exciting milestone for the company this year, and will continue to position JetBlue to compete effectively on this key route,” JetBlue head of marketing Jayne O’Brien said. “From a completely reimagined Mint, to our award-winning core experience, coupled with the superior economics of the A321neo aircraft, JetBlue is resetting the standard for transcontinental flying and will add even more relevance to our customers in Mint markets.”
Travelers on board the new plane will be able to enjoy inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system, JetBlue will offer every customer on the A321neo with expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies.
The A321neo also helps ensure JetBlue delivers on its cost-savings and sustainability commitments in the coming years. Thanks to Airbus’ new engine option, the aircraft features a 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to the previous generation of the aircraft.
