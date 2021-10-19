Last updated: 11:39 AM ET, Tue October 19 2021

JetBlue Vacations Announces New Flight and Cruise Packages

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 19, 2021

JetBlue's new Airbus A220-300
JetBlue's new Airbus A220-300 (photo courtesy JetBlue)

JetBlue Travel Products (JTP) announced a new plan to improve the travel experience through the launch of JetBlue Vacations’ Flight + Cruise packages.

The new packages make JetBlue the first domestic airline in the United States to offer customers the ability to book their flight, cruise and hotel all in one place. The new offers are part of the airline’s efforts to become a broader travel company offering entire trips in addition to flights.

The new cruise packages with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line are now available on the carrier’s official website and offer customers a unique opportunity to save time and money by bundling their travel purchases.

Cruise packages will be available for sailing dates starting November 1.

“Continuing to build upon the trust that JetBlue has established over the last 20+ years, we want customers to book their entire trip, from flights and cruises to hotels and more, all with us,” JTP president Andres Barry said. “Handling the customer service ourselves, rather than sending them to multiple entities, allows us to go above and beyond while meeting JetBlue standards at every single touchpoint.”

“With cruise lines increasingly beginning to sail again, we’re excited to refresh our package offerings, as we continue to drive ancillaries and build our non-ticket revenue base,” Barry continued.

As part of an agreement with travel technology specialists Traveltek, JetBlue launched its Plane to Port Commitment. If a customer’s flight is delayed or canceled, the airline will re-book the next available flight and/or make sure they make it to their next port, free of charge. In addition, the airline will cover up to 150 percent of the customer’s original package price for a new JetBlue Vacations package, should their JetBlue flight be delayed or canceled.

JetBlue also offers a Best Price Guarantee on all JetBlue Vacations flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages, allowing customers to spend less time looking for the best price and more time looking forward to their next trip.

