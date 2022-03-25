JSX is The World's First Autism-Certified Air Carrier
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz March 25, 2022
JSX, the affordable hop-on jet service that’s been expanding across the country to new cities, continues to be the world’s first autism certified air carrier by Autism Double-Checked, an organization that reviews travel companies, hotels and destinations for autism readiness.
As we enter into Autism Acceptance Month this April, it’s important to highlight companies that are focusing on making travel more accessible for all.
JSX developed autism awareness training and protocols in collaboration with Autism Double-Checked, which include methods for staff to assist passengers with autism, including courses, as well as providing quiet rooms and additional boarding options like early boarding to make the travel process easier.
Additionally, JSX partners with local autism societies in which they fly to offer mock-boarding events for families to experience the process for themselves before they even book a flight, ensuring families the opportunity to practice and accustom children or adults with autism to the flying process.
JSX is uniquely positioned to flying passengers with autism because of the way it works: travelers are all TSA Pre-Checked, so there are no long TSA lines, and neither are there large crowds. Each jet offers only business-class seats starting at $199 for a one-way ticket and take off at a private hanger, which means that the heavy crowds that are common in traditional airports are nonexistent.
“I’m proud to say that JSX was the first air carrier to be certified Autism Aware by Autism Double-Checked – a mission that became personal to me after witnessing first-hand just how challenging flying could be for customers on the spectrum,” said CEO Alex Wilcox.
“Each of our frontline crew members have been trained to assist customers on the spectrum, including providing dedicated quiet spaces in our lounges, recognizing tools used by non-verbal customers and offering ground-based practice flights. JSX stands for joy and simplicity in air travel – an experience we remain committed to delivering for every single customer - and we’ll continue to support Autism initiatives throughout our network.”
In addition to being Autism Certified, JSX is a member of several organizations championing diversity within the aviation industry, as well as receiving a 100 percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 and 2021 Corporate Equality Index.
