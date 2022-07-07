Korean Air Brings Back Las Vegas Route
Korean Air is returning to Sin City. The airline is bringing back its Las Vegas service, starting July 10, 2022. The reestablishment of the Las Vegas route restores all of Korean Air's 13 North American gateways.
The airline will resume its flights between Seoul and Las Vegas, operating on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights depart from Las Vegas at 12:10 p.m. and arrive at Incheon at 5:40 p.m. the following day. Return flights depart Incheon at 2:10 p.m. and land in Vegas at 10:10 a.m. Korean Air will fly 218-seat Airbus A330-200 planes on the route.
“Korean Air is very pleased to reinstate our flights from Las Vegas and provide a convenient gateway to Asia for travelers in the western U.S., said Jin Ho Lee, Senior Vice President and Director of Korean Air’s Americas Regional Headquarters. "We launched our Las Vegas service more than 15 years ago, and we’re the only Asian airline serving this dynamic market. Throughout the years, Las Vegas has been a great partner of Korean Air, and we look forward to continuing our shared successes."
Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport is welcoming back the Korean Air flights as well.
“The nonstop route between LAS and Incheon International Airport was the largest outstanding piece of Las Vegas’s international air service recovery,” said Chris Jones, Harry Reid International Airport’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This route will once again serve as the gateway to the entertainment capital of the world for travelers from South Korea, and across Asia. The iconic Korean Air livery has been a fixture at Harry Reid International Airport since 2006, and after a two-year hiatus, we are pleased to be able to welcome the airline back.”
And the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is excited to welcome back Korean travelers as well as more international air connectivity for the airport.
“As the first airline to resume direct, nonstop service between Asia and Las Vegas, welcoming Korean Air is a significant milestone in rebuilding Las Vegas’ international connectivity,” said Kate Wik, Chief Marketing Officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Korean Air has been an important partner over the years, and its service from Seoul has been instrumental in growing our visitation numbers from South Korea. We look forward to this route returning and once again providing visitors from South Korea and Southeastern Asia with world-class experiences that can only be found in Vegas.”
