LATAM and Finnair Announce Codeshare Agreement
Airlines & Airports LATAM Airlines Group September 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: These new codeshare agreements will offer greater connectivity between Europe and Latin America. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
LATAM Airlines Group and Finnair, members of oneworld, announced a new codeshare agreement on flights between LATAM’s Sao Paulo/GRU (Brazil) and Santiago/SCL (Chile) hubs and Finnair’s Helsinki/HEL hub via five European gateways.
As part of the codeshare agreement, LATAM’s ‘LA’ code will be added to Finnair’s flights between Helsinki and London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Barcelona (BCN) and Milan (MXP), providing LATAM passengers with access to Finland.
Likewise, Finnair’s ‘AY’ code will be added to LATAM’s transatlantic flights from São Paulo and Santiago to London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan, offering new destinations for Finnair customers in South America.
The new codeshare services to Helsinki are available for sale via latam.com for flights starting October 1, 2019.
“As part of our commitment to connecting Latin America with the world, this new agreement will offer our passengers easier access to the exciting destinations of Helsinki and Finland,” said Soledad Berrios, director of strategic alliances, LATAM Airlines Group. “We also look forward to welcoming Finnair customers onboard and offering them the chance to experience our Latin American hospitality.”
“We are excited to be able to offer these great destinations to our customers,” said Philip Lewin, head of partnerships and alliances at Finnair. “We also welcome LATAM customers to explore everything Helsinki and Finnair has to offer.”
SOURCE: LATAM Airlines Group press release.
For more information on LATAM Airlines Group, Europe, South America
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS