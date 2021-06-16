LATAM Group Launches IATA Travel Pass
LATAM Airlines Group has now begun using the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass app to help its passengers to easily manage travel requirements and documents.
The pilot phase began on July 14 and will end on July 2. Passengers can volunteer to use the Travel Pass on select flight routes, from Lima to Miami, Lima to Santiago de Chile, Santiago de Chile to Lima and Santiago de Chile to Miami. Their information from COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be stored in the app for easy access.
Participants who complete each step in the trial phase, including the survey at the end, will receive 1,000 bonus LATAM Pass Miles as a reward.
“This is great news for our passengers who voluntarily want to join. Having more automated and contactless processes is a new reality for everyone, and this pilot with IATA Travel Pass supports this transformation for LATAM and for the entire industry,” said Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Clients of LATAM Airlines Group.
Several different airlines across the globe have conducted trials with the IATA Travel Pass. Etihad Airlines, Singapore International Airlines and Virgin Atlantic were some of the first to begin these trials of the pass, which was created in November 2020.
“We are pleased that LATAM trusts the IATA Travel Pass," said Peter Cerdá, IATA Regional Vice President for the Americas. "Tools of this type are essential to restart the airline industry and reconnect the world, which allows to reopen borders safely and smoothly, giving governments the guarantee that travelers have complied with health requirements, speeding up migration processes and simplifying the experience for passengers.”
