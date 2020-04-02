LATAM Reduces Operations by 95 Percent in April
April 02, 2020
In response to the travel bans, border closures and low demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will reduce operations by 95 percent for the month of April, as well as incorporate several changes.
For the next month, operations to several locations will be significantly reduced, while others will be suspended indefinitely.
Domestic flights in Brazil will continue flying to 39 destinations with reduced frequencies, connecting its São Paulo (Guarulhos and Congonhas), Brasília and Fortaleza hubs while domestic flights in Chile will reduce frequencies in 13 of its 16 destinations, temporarily suspending flights to Rapa Nui, Castro and Osorno.
Domestic operations of LATAM’s affiliates in Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador remain suspended due to national government restrictions.
Internationally, LATAM Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate limited frequencies respectively between Santiago/SCL and São Paulo/GRU, from Santiago to Miami and Los Angeles, as well as from São Paulo to Miami and New York.
While the airline decreases commercial flight operations, its cargo affiliates have not been limited by border closures and travel restrictions. LATAM Airlines Group will be increasing the capacity of its cargo fleet by more than 15 percent in order to support imports, exports and the transport of vital goods in Latin America.
Additionally, this month marks the start of Roberto Alvo’s tenure as CEO of LATAM Airlines Group. After working with LATAM for 19 years, Alvo officially assumed the position on April 1. After stepping down, former CEO Enrique Cueto was named by the Board of Directors as a new LATAM Airlines Group board member.
