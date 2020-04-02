Last updated: 01:12 PM ET, Thu April 02 2020

LATAM Reduces Operations by 95 Percent in April

Airlines & Airports LATAM Airlines Group Mackenzie Cullen April 02, 2020

LATAM Dreamliner
PHOTO: LATAM Dreamliner (Photo via Nathan Coats / flickr)

In response to the travel bans, border closures and low demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will reduce operations by 95 percent for the month of April, as well as incorporate several changes.

For the next month, operations to several locations will be significantly reduced, while others will be suspended indefinitely.

MORE Airlines & Airports
A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport

Southwest Airlines Cuts Flight Schedule By Over 40 Percent

Evening traffic at New York City

Trump Considers Cutting Flights Between Cities Hard-Hit...

Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

Expect Airlines to Supply Fewer Options and Higher Fares...

Domestic flights in Brazil will continue flying to 39 destinations with reduced frequencies, connecting its São Paulo (Guarulhos and Congonhas), Brasília and Fortaleza hubs while domestic flights in Chile will reduce frequencies in 13 of its 16 destinations, temporarily suspending flights to Rapa Nui, Castro and Osorno.

Domestic operations of LATAM’s affiliates in Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador remain suspended due to national government restrictions.

Internationally, LATAM Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate limited frequencies respectively between Santiago/SCL and São Paulo/GRU, from Santiago to Miami and Los Angeles, as well as from São Paulo to Miami and New York.

While the airline decreases commercial flight operations, its cargo affiliates have not been limited by border closures and travel restrictions. LATAM Airlines Group will be increasing the capacity of its cargo fleet by more than 15 percent in order to support imports, exports and the transport of vital goods in Latin America.

Additionally, this month marks the start of Roberto Alvo’s tenure as CEO of LATAM Airlines Group. After working with LATAM for 19 years, Alvo officially assumed the position on April 1. After stepping down, former CEO Enrique Cueto was named by the Board of Directors as a new LATAM Airlines Group board member.

For more information on LATAM Airlines Group

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport

Southwest Airlines Cuts Flight Schedule By Over 40 Percent

Trump Considers Cutting Flights Between Cities Hard-Hit by Coronavirus

Expect Airlines to Supply Fewer Options and Higher Fares After COVID-19

Germany Prepares to Nationalize Condor Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines Gives Free Flights to Medical Personnel Fighting Coronavirus

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS