Low-Cost Carrier PLAY Adding Winter Flights to US From Europe
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 23, 2022
Low-cost airline PLAY announced its acceleration into the United States market with new winter routes connecting Orlando International Airport to Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, London and Paris via Iceland.
Tickets for the seasonal flights operating between September 2022 and April 2023 are now on sale, with the carrier offering a $129 introductory price for select travelers who book by February 27.
Passengers can fly out of Orlando on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning on October 1, 2022, and inbound flights from Iceland will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting on September 30.
“PLAY is strategically growing its presence in the United States, and our decision to accelerate the addition of this route is driven by increasing consumer confidence in and demand for affordable travel,” PLAY CEO Birgir Jonsson said.
“We anticipate this route to be popular with European passengers seeking to escape the cold winter to experience Florida’s popular parks and resorts, as well as with American travelers visiting Europe to see family for the holidays or to tour festivals and winter attractions,” Jonsson continued.
Executives from PLAY reported daily bookings have increased threefold from December when it entered the U.S. market, most recently adding flights from New York Stewart International Airport.
The introductory prices are available for flights during select dates from Orlando in a round trip booking and include all mandatory taxes, fees and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.
