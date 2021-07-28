Major Airlines Expand Bonaire Access
July 28, 2021
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines will increase frequencies of their nonstop service to Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire officials said this week. The airlines are increasing capacity following “exponential interest from U.S. travelers” in visiting Bonaire.
Beginning November 8, American Airlines will add a Monday flight to its current schedule, adding to its Wednesday and Saturday departures from Miami International Airport. American utilizes a larger 737 aircraft for the Saturday flight, adding 44 passenger seats per flight. The airline will also operate daily flights from December 16 to January 3, 2022 “in anticipation of an active travel period,” said officials.
Similarly, Delta will add daily flights from December 18 through January 2, 2022, to its twice-weekly Wednesday and Saturday departures from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta’s daily Bonaire flights from Atlanta will be offered from March 1 through April 3, 2022, to address “projected demand for spring travel season.”
“This is the first time that either airline will offer daily direct service to Bonaire,” said Miles Mercera, director at Tourism Corporation Bonaire.
“It’s a testament to a growing interest in the unique experiences we have to offer,” added Mercera. “The increased frequency from both airlines will meet the demand and provide an effortless link to travel between the US and our beautiful island.”
Rapid antigen testing is available at Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport, with results provided within 15 minutes. The country’s COVID-19 protocols require travelers to provide proof of a negative antigen test result within 24 hours of arrival and undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival. Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are only required to undergo the PCR test within 72 hours of arrival.
