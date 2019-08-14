Man Arrested at Phoenix Airport for Deploying Plane’s Emergency Slide
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 14, 2019
A man was arrested in Phoenix Tuesday after he allegedly trespassed on airport property and managed to deploy the emergency slide on a United Airlines plane.
According to Fox 10 Phoenix, a 39-year-old man named Zackaria Mohamud Mudasir reportedly entered Terminal 2 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport through the closed Gate 3 jetway at around 2 a.m. local time Tuesday.
Police were called to the scene and quickly took Mudasir into custody. Upon questioning, the suspect gave different names and accounts of what happened but did admit he deployed an emergency slide on the United aircraft.
Mudasir was arrested and has been charged with criminal trespassing, criminal damage and providing false information to law enforcement.
United Airlines released an official statement about the incident:
“We are aware of this issue which happened early in the morning of August 13th at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport involving one of our aircraft and are working closely with local authorities. We will provide any assistance necessary as this investigation continues.”
