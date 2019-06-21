Last updated: 11:07 AM ET, Fri June 21 2019

Man Arrested for Attacking TSA Agents at Phoenix Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 21, 2019

A plane flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
PHOTO: A plane flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (photo via ep_stock/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A man was arrested at a Phoenix airport Tuesday after he reportedly attacked Transportation Security Administration officers and attempted to rush through a security checkpoint.

According to the Arizona Republic, five TSA agents working at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. local time were attacked by 19-year-old Tyrese Garner as he rushed through the security checkpoint.

TSA officials called the attack “unprovoked and brazen.”

Phoenix police officers working at the airport arrived on the scene to provide assistance to TSA agents and arrested Garner on charges of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and five counts of misdemeanor assault.

One of the TSA agents involved was transported to a local hospital and the other security officers were taken to urgent care clinics. As a result of the attack, the checkpoint was closed for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, reopening around 11:30 a.m.

“We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day,” a TSA spokesperson said in a statement to the Arizona Republic.

