Man Arrested for Breaching Security, Climbing Inside Plane’s Cargo Hold
December 03, 2019
A man from Massachusetts was arrested Monday after he breached security at a Boston airport and ran inside the cargo hold of a waiting airplane.
According to CBS Boston, officials from the Massachusetts State Police said the man was identified as 31-year-old Malden resident Sergiu Parfeni. He allegedly opened an emergency exit door at Logan International Airport and ran onto the tarmac.
Once through the Terminal C emergency exit, Parfeni ran toward a JetBlue plane and climbed inside the cargo area. Employees working for the airline quickly removed him from the aircraft and contacted airport police.
Authorities took Parfeni into custody and charged him with trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with a plane’s operation. Police said the incident was not terrorism-related and the suspect was due back in court Tuesday.
Several of Parfeni’s friends spoke to local media outlets in the Boston area, telling reporters they were shocked by the news since he was an active member of the community and a “great businessman who owns a local coffee shop.”
Earlier this year, a disruptive passenger opened a plane door and jumped onto the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in a bold attempt to evade law enforcement. He was caught and charged a short time later.
