Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Tue December 03 2019

Man Arrested for Breaching Security, Climbing Inside Plane’s Cargo Hold

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 03, 2019

plane, jetblue, travel
PHOTO: Airbus A320 JetBlue tailfin with Mosaic design. (photo via rypson / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A man from Massachusetts was arrested Monday after he breached security at a Boston airport and ran inside the cargo hold of a waiting airplane.

According to CBS Boston, officials from the Massachusetts State Police said the man was identified as 31-year-old Malden resident Sergiu Parfeni. He allegedly opened an emergency exit door at Logan International Airport and ran onto the tarmac.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O

Florida Woman Causes Flight to Divert After Faking a Medical...

Airlines & Airports
American Airlines Airbus A330

Alleged Intoxicated Man Forces Plane to Turn Around

Airlines & Airports
Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane

Man Arrested For Posing as a Pilot

Airlines & Airports
plane, seats, interior

VIDEO: Airline Passengers Fight Over Window Shade

Airlines & Airports

Once through the Terminal C emergency exit, Parfeni ran toward a JetBlue plane and climbed inside the cargo area. Employees working for the airline quickly removed him from the aircraft and contacted airport police.

Authorities took Parfeni into custody and charged him with trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with a plane’s operation. Police said the incident was not terrorism-related and the suspect was due back in court Tuesday.

Several of Parfeni’s friends spoke to local media outlets in the Boston area, telling reporters they were shocked by the news since he was an active member of the community and a “great businessman who owns a local coffee shop.”

Earlier this year, a disruptive passenger opened a plane door and jumped onto the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in a bold attempt to evade law enforcement. He was caught and charged a short time later.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX

Southwest Launches Extended Cyber Monday Sale With Fares From $39

Spirit Airlines Offering 90 Percent Off Flights Through Tuesday

Air Canada Boosts Paris Options for Summer, 2020

Delta Air Lines Announces Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Period

Delta Investigating Why Evacuation Slide Fell Off Plane and Into Man's Yard

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS