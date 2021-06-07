Man Detained at O'Hare International by Chicago Police
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 07, 2021
Another day, another unruly passenger.
The Chicago Police Dept. on Sunday was forced to briefly detain a 26-year old man who allegedly caused a disturbance aboard an American Airlines flight, according to Fox News.
The flight was traveling from Portland, Maine, to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
A Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Fox News that the man was detained on the plane until it landed. A spokesperson for American Airlines said police were requested to meet Flight 3297 at O'Hare due to a "disruptive passenger."
But how disruptive he was remains something of a question mark. The American Airlines spokesperson refuted a report that the man was banging on the cockpit door, and Chicago Police told Fox News that the man was released and that no citations were issued after the flight landed safely, with no injuries reported among its 75 passengers and four crew members.
This is just the latest in an increasing number of physical confrontations on planes, which has prompted at least two airlines to discontinue alcoholic beverage service in the main cabin.
