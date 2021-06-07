Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Mon June 07 2021

Man Detained at O'Hare International by Chicago Police

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 07, 2021

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami
American Airlines Airbus A319. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Another day, another unruly passenger.

The Chicago Police Dept. on Sunday was forced to briefly detain a 26-year old man who allegedly caused a disturbance aboard an American Airlines flight, according to Fox News.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Delta plane on tarmac

WATCH: Delta Flight Attendants Overpower Disturbed Man

Alcohol drink on board airplane

Banning Alcohol on Flights Only Scratches the Surface

Ryanair is a low-cost airline founded in 1984.

WATCH: Video Shows Female Passenger Kick and Spit at Fellow...

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on the tarmac in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Former Southwest Pilot Admits Exposing Himself on Flight

The flight was traveling from Portland, Maine, to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Fox News that the man was detained on the plane until it landed. A spokesperson for American Airlines said police were requested to meet Flight 3297 at O'Hare due to a "disruptive passenger."

But how disruptive he was remains something of a question mark. The American Airlines spokesperson refuted a report that the man was banging on the cockpit door, and Chicago Police told Fox News that the man was released and that no citations were issued after the flight landed safely, with no injuries reported among its 75 passengers and four crew members.

This is just the latest in an increasing number of physical confrontations on planes, which has prompted at least two airlines to discontinue alcoholic beverage service in the main cabin.

For more information on American Airlines, Chicago

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Colorful swim noodles.

Student’s Viral TikTok Proves Pool Noodles Do Fly Free...

Muslim Woman Says She Was Denied Exit Row Seat Because of Hijab

Airlines Ask Feds to Relax COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

WATCH: Delta Flight Attendants Overpower Disturbed Man

Southwest Helps Newlyweds Fly To the 50th State on Their Bucket List

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS