Man Dressed as Knight Spotted at Atlanta Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 31, 2019
Travelers heading through an Atlanta airport earlier this month were stunned to see a man sitting at a gate wearing full medieval knight attire.
According to The Express, passengers began snapping photos of an unidentified man waiting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on October 17. The male traveler was equipped with armor, chainmail, medallions and even a helmet.
One passenger waiting at the same gate, Will O'Connor, said the man was just sitting among the other travelers “as if trying to blend in.” Many wondered how he could have gotten through security with the knight gear.
Knight flight: Passenger dressed in full armor is seen on departure at Atlanta airport https://t.co/DL8cjWhhB6 pic.twitter.com/CFpWSeUtbF— WhatsNew2Day (@whats_new_2day) October 30, 2019
“I don't know if he went through the scanner with it on, or if they made him take it off,” O'Connor told The Express. “But I thought it was pretty funny they let him through with the big helmet and everything. It makes you wonder how he'd fit [on the plane]. I don't know who he was sitting next to but that must have been interesting.”
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told The Express the man had passed through security in his normal clothes and with the medieval garb in his carry-on bag. Once passed the checkpoint, the knight changed into his customary attire and waited for his flight.
The spokesperson said there had been a DragonCon convention in Atlanta that weekend.
