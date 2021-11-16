Last updated: 10:07 AM ET, Tue November 16 2021

Man Yells ‘It’s a Free Country’ While Causing Wild, Vulgar Scene at MSP Airport

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 16, 2021

handcuffs, arrest, police
Criminal in handcuffs. (photo via BrianAJackson / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

This time, one of the most outrageous aviation-related passenger incidents this year had nothing to do with face masks and didn’t even happen on a plane.

A 44-year old man was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last Friday after causing a disturbing and chaotic scene at a terminal checkpoint.

Frank Towers was charged with threatening Transportation Security Administration, according to CBS4-Minnesota, including telling at least one TSA workers he was going to “kill them.”

He also swung a stanchion, a bar that helps create a barrier line, and threw it at agents. Towers was tasered by police officers, also attempted to hit an officer, and was finally arrested.

Towers was screaming he that “did not have to stop” his actions because “It’s a free country!”

But that was just the culmination of a series of events.

In the most vulgar part of his morning, video footage at MSP Airport showed Towers punching and headbutting arrival and departure TV screens and, shockingly, removing his clothes and masturbating in the airport.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Towers and charged him with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk. Both are felonies.

He is currently in custody.

Rich Thomaselli
Enjoy inflight entertainment on your own device on Alaska Airlines flights.

Alaska Airlines Makes Accessing Inflight Entertainment Easier

The Cheapest Place to Fly to From Each State

TSA Provides Tips for Traveling With Thanksgiving Foods

United Restarts Onboard Sales of Hard Liquor

American Airlines Plans To Eliminate 27 Routes

