Man Yells ‘It’s a Free Country’ While Causing Wild, Vulgar Scene at MSP Airport
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 16, 2021
This time, one of the most outrageous aviation-related passenger incidents this year had nothing to do with face masks and didn’t even happen on a plane.
A 44-year old man was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last Friday after causing a disturbing and chaotic scene at a terminal checkpoint.
Frank Towers was charged with threatening Transportation Security Administration, according to CBS4-Minnesota, including telling at least one TSA workers he was going to “kill them.”
He also swung a stanchion, a bar that helps create a barrier line, and threw it at agents. Towers was tasered by police officers, also attempted to hit an officer, and was finally arrested.
Towers was screaming he that “did not have to stop” his actions because “It’s a free country!”
But that was just the culmination of a series of events.
In the most vulgar part of his morning, video footage at MSP Airport showed Towers punching and headbutting arrival and departure TV screens and, shockingly, removing his clothes and masturbating in the airport.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Towers and charged him with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk. Both are felonies.
He is currently in custody.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Minneapolis
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS