Maui Airport Adds Temporary Screening Lane
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 06, 2022
Officials at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, think they have a solution to the problem of overcrowding and chaos that is plaguing airports around the world right now.
It’s a temporary fix, or at least they hope so as they root for things to return to normal.
Officials at the airport have added a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening lane, according to The Maui News, which they hope reduces the congestion.
Marvin Moniz, Maui District Airports manager, told the publication he expects the new checkpoint to be open by the end of August. It will consist of a 200-foot-long tent outdoors, which will shade travelers from the sun not to mention all the high-tech equipment that will be outside that is normally used inside.
Moniz said adding new security lanes “should be a lot quicker” for customers.
The TSA signed off on the plan, with spokesman Daniel Velez saying that work has already begun with the installation of
Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) scanners, as well as cable and electric work.
The airport will soon receive four explosive-detection dogs as well as “an added layer of security,” Velez said.
Kahului Airport will serve as a good beta test if any other airports are interested in a similar program. The facility processes almost 7 million passengers a year, or almost 20,000 passengers a day – busy, but under normal circumstances not overwhelmingly chaotic. By comparison, Jackson-Hartfield in Atlanta processes about 75 million passengers a year or more than 200,000 a day.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Maui
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS