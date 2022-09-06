Mexican Airline Viva Aerobus Launches New Loyalty Program
Airlines & Airports Valentín Fuentes September 06, 2022
Mexican low-cost Airline Viva Aerobus launched Doters, its new loyalty and rewards program allows customers to redeem points to access a range of benefits including promotions on ticket purchases, preferred locations, airport fee payments, and much more.
Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus, said that with Doters, its customers' money has much higher returns. “When traveling, they earn Doters Points and access more benefits and flights. We improve the travel experience and recognize our customers for their preference and continue to make flying accessible to more and more people.”
Registration to this program is free at www.vivaaerobus.com, Viva App, or www.doters.com, where customers just fill out a simple form and start enjoying the benefits offered in three categories: Green, Silver, and Gold, depending on points accumulated. Each of these levels offers different rewards, including airport fee payments, free additional equipment, and preferential seating. In addition, Doters allows earned points to be passed on to someone else, as long as they are also enrolled in the mobile app.
The CEO of Viva Aerobus especially highlighted the advantage of being able to pay travel taxes (even abroad) through the points earned. “You're going to be able to pay all the taxes and airport charges so you don't have to pay cash to fly, just points.” Customers of this low-cost airline can add points to their Doters account by using land-based interconnection services with allied bus brands such as ETN Turistar, Costa Line, and Autovía la Línea. They can make use of the benefits both in their air travel, as well as land travel with these allied brands. They can also continue to accumulate when making purchases in stores and restaurants associated with Doters.
“We plan to have more than 3 million partners in Doters by the first year. Thus, Viva, Doters and its network of allies will make travelers live more unforgettable experiences,” said Pablo Sordo, Director of Business Strategy at Viva Aerobus and Doters.
