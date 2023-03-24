Miami International Airport on Target To Set Records Over Spring Break
With spring break just around the corner, or already underway in some places, new data shows that Miami International Airport (MIA) is likely to experience record-breaking traffic for the busy spring travel season.
Data gathered by aviation analytics provider Cirium and released by MIA shows that the airport will service 3,500 weekly departing flights this month, operated by 49 different airlines from around the world.
Those figures follow on the heels of record-breaking traffic for January and February as well. February brought a total of 4.1 million passengers, which amounted to an average of nearly 150,000 travelers per day. That figure represents a 7 percent increase over the same month one year earlier. It’s also a five percent increase of February 2020, (prior to when the global pandemic emerged.)
Based on such significant travel figures, Cirrus has labeled MIA the fastest-growing U.S. airport in airline seats compared to pre-pandemic levels.
In light of the record levels of passengers passing through the airport, MIA officials have issued a list of tips to make spring break travel smoother.
—Arrive at MIA at least three hours before a domestic flight and 3.5 hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in, and security screening.
—To expedite the check-in process, passengers should check in online before arriving at MIA.
—In addition to MIA’s standard parking garages, two new parking options are now available: a remote Economy Park and Ride lot, and Valet Parking in both the Dolphin and Flamingo garages.
—To streamline TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids and gels in your carry-on, avoid accessories that resemble weapons, and pack medications in your carry-on instead of checked bags.
According to data relased earlier this month by Semrush, Florida is one of the most popular destinations this spring break. And the warm-weather state is a perennial favorite about spring breakers.
