Milwaukee Airport Becomes First to Offer Coat Check
February 14, 2020
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has become the first airport to have a coat check for passengers traveling to warmer destinations. The airport debuted the program just in time for the busy spring break travel season.
Before, passengers either had to leave their coats behind and suffer the cold getting to and from the airport or bring their coats along to take up space in their luggage and hotel closets.
This new addition at the airport offers an alternative to the airport’s passengers who are leaving the cold in pursuit of tropical climates.
Before going through security, travelers can check their coats at the Summerfest Marketplace store, located in the airport’s concession mall. They can claim them in the same place upon returning. The service is offered through Paradies Lagardère.
“We believe we’re the only major airport in the nation to offer coat check services, and it’s a great fit during our harsh winters,” airport director Brian Dranzik said.
“Heavy winter coats can take up a lot of space in luggage. This new option allows travelers to wear their coats to the airport, leave them with a friendly attendant in the Summerfest Marketplace, and then claim them after landing back here at MKE.”
Hopefully, this latest development will inspire more airports located in the colder areas of the world to add a coat check to their own concession malls.
