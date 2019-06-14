Mitsubishi Targeting US Airlines With New Regional Jets
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 14, 2019
The Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation announced plans to rebrand its MRJ planes into the SpaceJet family of aircraft, with a focus on improving sales in the United States.
According to Reuters.com, the Japanese manufacturing company intends to revamp the MRJ70 and rebrand it under the SpaceJet M100 moniker. The overhauled plane will have up to 76 seats in a configuration similar to those seen on aircraft designed for U.S. carriers.
Ahead of the Paris Air Show 2019 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation officially announced its newly named Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of aircraft.https://t.co/EimuZJFVoX pic.twitter.com/SWehauej9i— AirwaysLive (@airwayslive) June 13, 2019
Mitsubishi will target regional carriers working with top airlines when selling the smaller planes in the U.S. There are 213 orders for the M100, including a total of 150 from SkyWest, Inc. and Trans States Holdings.
“On paper, it looks good,” Leeham Co analyst Bjorn Fehrm told Reuters. “The range is there, as is the space for the passengers.”
Officials from Mitsubishi revealed plans to launch the M100 program later this year, but said the cabin interior design would be on display at next week’s Paris Airshow.
Mitsubishi also announced last month its intentions of buying Bombardier Inc.’s regional jet program. If completed, the acquisition would give the Japanese plane manufacturer a global maintenance and support base that could aid with SpaceJet sales.
