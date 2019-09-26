Mobile Passport Offers Discount and Charitable Donation for World Tourism Day
Airlines & Airports Lauren Bowman September 26, 2019
If you’re an avid international traveler, you know that coming back into the US and waiting in the customs lines can oftentimes be seen as a hassle. You’ve already been traveling for hours and sometimes the lines to get your paperwork checked can be over three hours.
Mobile Passport is working to change this – making it easier for customs agents and American travelers returning to the US at 27 different airports and four cruise terminals.
Although the app does offer passengers a free service, there is also a paid-for service that will retain all your travel information for a year – and it only costs $14.99. No more having to worry about entering in all your passport information every time you arrive back in the country.
But in celebration of World Tourism Day, September 27th, Mobile Passport is offering an even better deal. Download their Mobile Passport Plus on the App Store or Google Play with code WTD2019TC.
Not only will this reduce the annual cost to a mere $9.99, but the company also plans to donate $5 of every purchase to those affected by Hurricane Dorian through the non-profit Tourism Cares.
Tourism Cares helps to provide support to communities by improving local infrastructure and tourism resources. Therefore they are not only improving the quality of life for inhabitants, but they’re also bettering visitor experience to the area – a win-win for travelers and locals alike.
