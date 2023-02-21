New Cape Air Nevis Flights Expand Caribbean Air Connections
Airlines & Airports Brian Major February 21, 2023
Regional carrier Cape Air expanded its Caribbean service this month with the February 15 launch of flights between St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Nevis, the sister country of two-island nation Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Cape Air now offers daily flights, plus two Sunday departures, between St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King International Airport and Nevis’ Vance Amory International Airport.
“This flight service agreement offers travelers from North America the opportunity to connect in a more seamless way,” said Devon Liburd, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority.
Daily flights from Nevis to St. Thomas will depart at 10:15 a.m. and arrive at 11:34 a.m., utilizing flight number 7361. An additional flight from Nevis to St. Thomas departs Sundays, utilizing flight number 7362.
Daily flights from St. Thomas to Nevis will depart at 5:42 p.m. and arrive at 7:00 p.m., utilizing flight number 7361. A second St. Thomas - Nevis flight departs Sunday, utilizing flight number 7362.
Cape Air maintains interline and codeshare agreements with American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines, providing multiple one-ticket (and one fare) options for Nevis-bound travelers departing from several U.S. cities.
“There are scores of Nevisians living in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico,” Liburd added, “and this flight will give them the opportunity to travel home directly, so we hope to see an increase in new visitors, as well as those visiting their home country.”
Sponsored Content
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on St. Kitts and Nevis
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS