Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Tue February 18 2020

New Data Predicts Best, Worst Time to Buy Airline Tickets

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 18, 2020

Mobile phone with electronic boarding pass
Mobile phone with electronic boarding pass. (Photo via Daviles / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The travel booking platform Qtrip has released its sixth annual airfare study on the best and worst times to buy airline tickets in 2020, with an array of interesting data.

The study by the southern California-based firm, whose sister company is CheapAir.com, is based on an analysis of 917 million airfares in more than 8,000 markets

"Chasing the lowest airfare can be a dizzying, if not maddening, experience," Jeff Klee, CEO of Qtrip and CheapAir.com, said in a statement. "Our Annual Airfare Study aims to bring a little clarity to the process, and some peace of mind. The study is part of our wider mission to give travelers the transparency to know what they’re buying, the data and selection to make smart choices, the flexibility to pay on their terms, and the support to deal with the unexpected.”

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Promenade des Anglais in Nice at sunset. Cote d’Azur, France

gallery icon 25 Destinations Poised to Own the Summer of 2020

Aerial view of Cancun

Mexico to Reportedly Limit New Hotel Growth in Cancun

Destination & Tourism
black woman, tsa, security, airport

What It's Like for People of Color Traveling Through US...

Features & Advice
Chicago, Illinois

International Inbound Travel to US Expected to Decrease

Destination & Tourism

Here are some of the highlights:

– On average, the least expensive airfares were available 77 days before departure in 2019. That’s up from 76 days in 2018, 70 in 2017, and 54 days between 2013 and 2015.

– In 2019, airfares changed an average of 54 times by $34 each swing. This is down from 61 changes in 2018 and 62 in 2017.

– The day you fly is much more important than the day of week you buy. On average, a flight traveling on Tuesday or Wednesday is $100 less than the same itinerary on Sunday, which is by far the most expensive day to travel. However, contrary to some popular myths, the day of the week that you go online to buy your tickets still doesn’t matter.

– The best fares appear 85 days out in spring, 113 days out in summer, 77 days out in fall, and just 49 days out in winter. Excluding the December holidays, winter offers the best deals. Summer will cost $25 extra on average.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A miniature horse

American Airlines Passenger Details Delightful Experience With...

Southwest Airlines Announces Shifts in Executive Leadership

Airline Disciplines Employees After Picture With Porn Star Goes Viral

United Airlines to Replace Biscoff Cookies With Oreos

Two Airlines Confirm Couple With Coronavirus Recently Flew on Their Planes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS