New Delta Air Lines Flights to Tokyo Now On Sale
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 10, 2019
Delta Air Lines announced Monday customers can now book flights from seven cities in the United States to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.
Starting March 28, 2020, Delta will connect travelers in Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu and Portland to the Tokyo airport. The new routes will complement the airline’s existing service to Haneda from Minneapolis/St. Paul and Los Angeles.
In addition, Delta revealed a new Delta Sky Club is set to debut at the Tokyo airport next summer. The nearly 9,000-square-feet facility will feature international and Japanese seasonal food offerings, a full-service bar that includes complimentary drinks, unique design elements and artwork, shower suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable seating and power outlets at nearly every seat.
The new flights will feature Delta Premium Select, which offers passengers more personal space with up to 38 inches of pitch, seat width of 18.5 inches, up to seven inches of recline and adjustable leg and headrests.
All cabins will be able to enjoy complimentary meals, snacks and beverages, including meals created in partnership with Michelin consulting chef Norio Ueno.
Delta officials also announced the airline would launch new service next year from Seoul to Manila. With its joint venture partner Korean Air, Delta customers traveling to and from Manila can reach more than 290 destinations in the Americas and over 80 destinations in Asia.
