New Low-Cost European Airline Offering 25 Percent Off Fares From the US

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti April 18, 2022

A new, low-cost European airline, Play, is making its way over to the U.S. this month and celebrating with a limited-time sale offering 25 percent off round-trip flights.

The introductory airfare deal is now available on flight bookings from Baltimore (with service starting this month), as well as from Boston and New York (with routes to launch over the coming months), the airline told Travel + Leisure.

To take advantage of the fare discounts, customers must book their flights between April 18 and 22, with service available to various cities all across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Madrid, Paris and Reykjavik. Flight bookings must be for travel between April 18 and June 10, or between September 1 and November 15.

As is the case on all of the low-cost carrier’s flights, airfare pricing does not include carry-on or checked baggage fees—customers will need to add those on separately.

"Since we opened bookings, Play's affordable fares and high reliability stood out, appealing to travelers eager to embark on long-awaited vacations, spontaneous getaways, and work-cations," Play CEO Birgir Jónsson said in a statement given to T+L. "Baltimore is only the beginning of our U.S. operations, and we look forward to welcoming travelers...as they book trips to Iceland or Play's other popular European destinations in the coming months."

The airline, based in Iceland, will fly its inaugural route from Baltimore to Reykjavik on April 20, then follow by starting service out of Boston on May 11, from New York's Stewart International Airport on June 9 and from Orlando on October 1. The carrier is currently operating with a fleet of six Airbus aircraft, the narrow-body A320neo and the longer A321neo.

Play has timed its launch of service from the U.S. to coincide with the start of the Icelandic summer, offering opportunities for Americans to enjoy round-the-clock daylight hours in June and take advantage of prime whale-watching conditions.

For more information, visit flyplay.com.

