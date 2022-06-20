New Low-Cost Flight Option to Paris
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff June 20, 2022
Low-cost carrier French bee will operate flights from a new destination to Paris.
The airline announced that it has opened ticket sales for flights from Miami to Paris starting in time for the holidays, December 15, 2022.
Despite soaring flight prices, French bee continues to offer affordable fares and to one of the most sought-after destinations, the City of Light.
Currently, French bee flies routes to Paris from Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (EWR) and will fly from MIA to Paris-Orly (ORY).
Fares start at $281 one-way for Basic Economy and $641 one-way for Premium Economy from Miami to Paris. Flights will operate three times weekly on Monday, Thursday and Saturday starting December 15, increasing to four times weekly in April 2023.
Flights from Miami to Paris take off at 9 p.m. with arrival at ORY the following day at 11:40 a.m. Return flights depart from ORY at 2:30 p.m. with arrival at MIA at 6:45 p.m.
“Paris remains one of the most desired international destinations in the world for South Floridians and with the continued growth that Miami is witnessing, we are confident that this is the best market for our first Southeast route. We are excited about this expansion as we know that passengers will find value in booking competitive prices in the market,” says Marc Rochet, president of French bee. “With the access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities.”
French bee passengers can book from three options:
Basic is the lowest-priced option and includes one 26-pound carry-on bag.
Smart is the Basic offering plus one 50-pound checked bag and an in-flight meal (with a range of options including vegetarian and
fish).
Premium includes the Smart offering plus one additional 50-pound checked bag, two premium meals, complimentary beverage service, Premium cabin seat choice, line jump, priority boarding and priority luggage delivery.
