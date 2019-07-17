New Seasonal Nonstop Route Connects Orlando to Buenos Aires
In June, Aerolineas Argentinas announced a seasonal direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Buenos Aires’ Ministro Pistarini International Airport (EZE). Starting Dec 9, 2019, the new and only nonstop route will connect Central Florida with the Argentine capital thrice weekly with flights operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through March 21, 2020.
“The seasonal direct flight from Orlando to Buenos Aires will make our city just one stop away to Florida travelers and will benefit those in a number of other cities – including Tampa, St. Pete and Sarasota. Buenos Aires is an open and diverse city with vibrant and world-class cultural offerings,” said Gonzalo Robredo, President of the Buenos Aires City Tourism Board. “The increasing connectivity represents the Argentine capital’s prosperous tourism industry, which welcomed over 253,000 North American tourists last year.”
The new route arrives just as tourism is on an upswing, with more American tourists than ever visiting Buenos Aires. Data suggests that in 2018, U.S. travelers chose Buenos Aires for reasons that mixed business and leisure with a majority opting to stay in the city’s hotels.
Additionally, U.S. travelers get a better value for their dollar by taking advantage of the current exchange rate as well as the waived 21 percent VAT charged by hotels for foreigners. In fact, last year the city saw a 9 percent increase in American travelers booking 4- and 5-star accommodations.
Buenos Aires stands out for being a unique blend of European elegance and Latin American passion. Famous as the birthplace of tango, the city is also home to world-class opera, theater and art, well-preserved European-style architecture, and an emerging culinary scene.
Argentina’s bustling metropolis has the best cultural, gastronomic and entertainment offerings in the entire region, from street art and cultural manifestations, to classic theaters and museums. Its 48 neighborhoods offer unmissable cultural and culinary attractions, while its extensive parks, squares and riverside nature reserves make it a healthy, sustainable, and environmentally friendly city.
SOURCE: Travel Buenos Aires press release.
