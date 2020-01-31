New Uniforms Coming for Delta Employees After Continued Health Issues
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood January 31, 2020
Following continued complaints about health issues, Delta Air Lines announced it is launching a new uniform program for flight attendants and customer service agents.
According to The New York Daily News, Delta officials said the company is looking to “identify more sustainable textile practices, taking greater control of the production process and offering employees a greater choice of standards.”
The airline said the new uniforms would carry the OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 label, which is regarded as the highest standard in the textile industry for chemical testing. Until then, the existing uniforms will be updated to avoid any further health issues.
“At Delta, our people are the foundation for our success,” Delta's New Uniform Program director Ekrem Dimbiloglu said in a statement. “In response to our employees, we’ve taken steps over the past few months to address feedback received about the uniform, including offering alternative garments, hiring fabric experts, and conducting comprehensive chemical testing.”
“This is a big decision, but we side with our people, and we are making a change,” Dimbiloglu continued.
Delta’s embattled uniforms were introduced in May 2018 and created by fashion designer Zac Posen with the help of Lands’ End. As a result of skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems, hundreds of Delta employees have filed lawsuits against the clothing manufacturer.
In the lawsuits, the airline’s employees claim the chemicals used to wrinkle- and stain-resistant, waterproof, anti-static and deodorizing uniforms resulted in the health problems reported by Delta staff members.
The carrier revealed its plans to launch the new uniforms for more than 60,000 employees in late 2021.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS