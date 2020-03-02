New United Club Location Opens at New Orleans Airport
United Airlines opened its newest United Club location in New Orleans on Saturday.
Airline officials revealed the new 6,000-square-foot United Club at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is located in the facility’s brand-new terminal, near gate C7.
The United Club offers a wide variety of amenities to work, relax and refresh during travel, including a menu consisting of regional favorites such as muffuletta and pimento cheese sliders, gumbo and rice, Cajun pepper dip and Creole egg salad.
The drink selection includes local staples like Abita Amber beer and Southern Comfort, along with a variety of beer, wine and cocktail options. The New Orleans United Club also features 95 seats, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and many power outlets and USB ports.
“Our expansion into New Orleans showcases United's commitment to transforming the customer experience across all touchpoints and complements the beautiful new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport,” United managing director Alexander Dorow said in a statement. “It's a fresh location for us to begin our evolution to become more local and reach new audiences.”
United officials also announced the carrier would open new United Club locations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport later this year and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2021.
Construction is also slated to begin on a United Club location at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.
United also recently announced a new codeshare agreement with Vistara that will allow passengers to book travel on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations throughout India, in addition to building on the partnership between MileagePlus and Vistara's loyalty program members.
