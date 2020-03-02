Last updated: 12:42 PM ET, Mon March 02 2020

New United Club Location Opens at New Orleans Airport

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood March 02, 2020

United Airlines Debuts New Club Location in New Orleans.
PHOTO: United Airlines Debuts New Club Location in New Orleans. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United Airlines opened its newest United Club location in New Orleans on Saturday.

Airline officials revealed the new 6,000-square-foot United Club at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is located in the facility’s brand-new terminal, near gate C7.

MORE Airlines & Airports
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O

American Airlines Waiving Change Fees Through March 16

Milan skyline with modern skyscrapers in Porto Nuovo business district in Italy (photo via scaliger / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airlines Suspend Service to Italy as Coronavirus Cases...

Atrium at Beijing Daxing International Airport.

Airline Carriers Could Lose $30 Billion Over Coronavirus

The United Club offers a wide variety of amenities to work, relax and refresh during travel, including a menu consisting of regional favorites such as muffuletta and pimento cheese sliders, gumbo and rice, Cajun pepper dip and Creole egg salad.

The drink selection includes local staples like Abita Amber beer and Southern Comfort, along with a variety of beer, wine and cocktail options. The New Orleans United Club also features 95 seats, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and many power outlets and USB ports.

“Our expansion into New Orleans showcases United's commitment to transforming the customer experience across all touchpoints and complements the beautiful new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport,” United managing director Alexander Dorow said in a statement. “It's a fresh location for us to begin our evolution to become more local and reach new audiences.”

United officials also announced the carrier would open new United Club locations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport later this year and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2021.

Construction is also slated to begin on a United Club location at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

United also recently announced a new codeshare agreement with Vistara that will allow passengers to book travel on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations throughout India, in addition to building on the partnership between MileagePlus and Vistara's loyalty program members.

For more information on United Airlines, New Orleans

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport

American Airlines Waiving Change Fees Through March 16

American Airlines

Airlines Suspend Service to Italy as Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket

Airline Carriers Could Lose $30 Billion Over Coronavirus

Passengers Arrested After Violent Brawl on Plane

gallery icon WalletHub Ranks the 10 Best Frequent Flyer Programs for 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS