New York AG Asks Feds for More Airline Oversight
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 04, 2022
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has joined the growing chorus of politicians pleading with the federal government to provide more oversight of the troubled airline industry.
With carriers worldwide in the midst of an unprecedented crisis involving almost daily delays and cancellations, James said domestic airlines should not be selling tickets on flights they know they won’t be able to get in the air.
The state AG is urging the Federal Aviation Administration to intervene, although the premise is walking a fine line. In many cases, airlines will be able to tell from their schedules that they won’t have enough personnel – particularly pilots – to operate a flight. But in just as many cases, last-minute sickness and weather delays can just as easily alter a schedule and be the cause for delays.
According to CBS New York News, New York City’s big three airports of John F. Kennedy International, Newark-Liberty International and LaGuardia – among the most heavily-used airports in the country – have a high cancellation rate.
James told the television station that her office has fielded many calls regarding the situation. But James isn’t the first politician to get involved in the airlines’ issues.
Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) spearheaded a movement to create a bill that would mandate airlines offer cash refunds to customers whose flights are canceled.
Last week, a frustrated Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) also wrote to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and asked him to provide more scrutiny of the airline industry in the wake of the delays and cancellations.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS