Last updated: 11:06 AM ET, Thu August 04 2022

New York AG Asks Feds for More Airline Oversight

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 04, 2022

Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport.
Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport. (photo via XavierMarchant / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has joined the growing chorus of politicians pleading with the federal government to provide more oversight of the troubled airline industry.

With carriers worldwide in the midst of an unprecedented crisis involving almost daily delays and cancellations, James said domestic airlines should not be selling tickets on flights they know they won’t be able to get in the air.

ADVERTISING

The state AG is urging the Federal Aviation Administration to intervene, although the premise is walking a fine line. In many cases, airlines will be able to tell from their schedules that they won’t have enough personnel – particularly pilots – to operate a flight. But in just as many cases, last-minute sickness and weather delays can just as easily alter a schedule and be the cause for delays.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Suitcase delivered to hotel room.

Booking Holdings Second-Quarter Results Exceed Expectations

Friends Riding Bicycles In A City

International Travel Remains a High-Priority

Family holiday in Fiji

gallery icon The Top Destinations With the Lowest Travel Advisories

Hilton opens its wings and has an aggressive expansion plan, including a pipeline of 105 properties.

Hilton Continues Caribbean and Latin America Expansion

Flight cancellations at airport.

Senators Propose New Bill Called Cash Refunds for Flights...

According to CBS New York News, New York City’s big three airports of John F. Kennedy International, Newark-Liberty International and LaGuardia – among the most heavily-used airports in the country – have a high cancellation rate.

James told the television station that her office has fielded many calls regarding the situation. But James isn’t the first politician to get involved in the airlines’ issues.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) spearheaded a movement to create a bill that would mandate airlines offer cash refunds to customers whose flights are canceled.

Last week, a frustrated Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) also wrote to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and asked him to provide more scrutiny of the airline industry in the wake of the delays and cancellations.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Sausage and egg breakfast sandwich.

Airline Passenger Fined Nearly $2,000 for McDonald’s...

Virgin Galactic Secures Land for New Astronaut Campus and Training Facility

Delta Air Lines Adds Two Key International Routes

Southwest Flight Attendants Ask for Federal Mediation

JetBlue Reports $188 Million Loss in Second Quarter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS