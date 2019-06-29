Newark-Liberty Reopens After Emergency Landing
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 29, 2019
Newark Liberty International Airport has reopened after a brief shutdown on Saturday morning following an emergency landing.
Officials at the New Jersey airport grounded all outbound and incoming flights for about an hour when a United Airlines flight that left nearby LaGuardia Airport in New York heading for Houston was diverted to Newark.
Full flight activity restored @EWR, United aircraft forced to make emergency landing has been removed from the runway. Expect residual delays. Thunderstorms to the west beginning to impact @EWR flight schedule, check with your carrier for flight status.— Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 29, 2019
Scott Ladd, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, told the New York Times that the flight experienced a hydraulics issue and was forced to make an emergency landing.
“The plane blew a tire on landing and there was other structural damage that forced the closure of the runway,” he said.
A United spokesman offered this statement to Fox News.
“United flight 2098 experienced a mechanical issue upon takeoff and diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport. Our pilots reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers, who deplaned using deployed slides after landing,” the airline said. “There are no reported injuries and we’re making alternate arrangements to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”
Passengers on the United plane were taken by bus to an airport terminal.
