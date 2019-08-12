Last updated: 09:50 AM ET, Mon August 12 2019

No Passengers Hurt After Norwegian Air Dreamliner Hits Fence

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 12, 2019

PHOTO: Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (photo via MatusDuda / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner sustained damage after it was accidentally pushed into the noise mitigation barrier prior to takeoff from London Gatwick Airport on Monday.

The New York-bound flight was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked to await a new aircraft.

"We can confirm that one of our aircraft sustained some damage upon pushback on today’s flight DI7017 from London Gatwick to New York JFK," a Norwegian Air spokesperson said in a statement to Heart.co.uk. "All passengers disembarked the aircraft as normal and are currently being assisted by our ground staff in the terminal."

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers is our top priority and we are currently making arrangements to put passengers on a replacement aircraft that will depart this afternoon," the spokesperson added.

"We would like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

No passengers were injured in the incident. However, an image of the aircraft taken after the crash showed significant damage to the rear.

Monday's incident comes two days after a Norwegian Air Boeing 787 dropped debris on a village near Rome after a "technical failure," forcing it to return to Fiumicino Airport.

