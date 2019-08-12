No Passengers Hurt After Norwegian Air Dreamliner Hits Fence
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 12, 2019
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner sustained damage after it was accidentally pushed into the noise mitigation barrier prior to takeoff from London Gatwick Airport on Monday.
The New York-bound flight was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked to await a new aircraft.
"We can confirm that one of our aircraft sustained some damage upon pushback on today’s flight DI7017 from London Gatwick to New York JFK," a Norwegian Air spokesperson said in a statement to Heart.co.uk. "All passengers disembarked the aircraft as normal and are currently being assisted by our ground staff in the terminal."
"The safety and wellbeing of our customers is our top priority and we are currently making arrangements to put passengers on a replacement aircraft that will depart this afternoon," the spokesperson added.
"We would like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
Tug pushes Norwegian 787 dreamliner back to far that it hits part of Gatwick Airport perimeter fence. Fire crews on precorsionary standby. #news #aircraft #boeing @DailyMailUK @BBCLondonNews pic.twitter.com/t5RiwqZGWk— Jason Rushworth (@JasonRushworth1) August 12, 2019
No passengers were injured in the incident. However, an image of the aircraft taken after the crash showed significant damage to the rear.
.@Fly_Norwegian @Boeing 787 Dreamliner (G-CKWB) received serious damage earlier today. During the pushback the aircraft hit a protection wall at @Gatwick_Airport— BoardingPass (@BoardingPassRO) August 12, 2019
@BoardingPassRO #di7017 pic.twitter.com/rVde1eg2LD
Monday's incident comes two days after a Norwegian Air Boeing 787 dropped debris on a village near Rome after a "technical failure," forcing it to return to Fiumicino Airport.
For more information on London, New York City
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS