Norwegian Shifting Year-Round US Service to Seasonal
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 08, 2019
Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air announced plans to move two existing routes from Oakland International Airport to San Francisco, as well as shift some year-round routes to seasonal service.
Norwegian will move the two nonstop services to Barcelona-El Prat Airport and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport from Oakland International Airport to San Francisco International Airport starting this winter season.
San Francisco to Barcelona service will launch October 28 and operate twice weekly, with fares starting as low as $199.90 in Economy. As for the San Francisco to Paris service, it will launch October 30 and operate twice weekly, with fares starting as low as $219.90 in Economy.
Norwegian’s summer seasonal service to Copenhagen, Oslo, Rome and Stockholm will remain at Oakland International Airport.
“We are excited that Norwegian has chosen SFO for their nonstop flights to Barcelona and Paris this fall,” San Francisco International Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said in a statement. “This move gives travelers at SFO even more ways to enjoy Norwegian’s amazing value.”
As for the adjusted winter season program, Norwegian is changing several year-round routes to summer seasonal service as a result of the lower demand during the winter months. Ten previously year-round routes from the United States will not operate this winter, but some might return for the winter season 2020-2021.
Norwegian’s Las Vegas-to-London and Orlando-to-Stockholm services have been discontinued indefinitely.
This summer, Norwegian is operating 188 weekly flights from the U.S. to Europe, compared to 163 weekly flights summer 2018. This winter, the airline will operate 113 weekly flights from the U.S. to Europe, compared to 150 weekly flights winter 2018-2019.
