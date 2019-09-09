Last updated: 10:05 AM ET, Mon September 09 2019

NYC Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Potential Smoke

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 09, 2019

Cayman Airways plane on approach to the runway
PHOTO: The Cayman Airways flight was carrying 103 passengers and five crew members. (photo via Flickr/BriYYZ)

A Cayman Airways flight traveling from Grand Cayman to New York City was forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando after a light came on indicating smoke in one of the cargo holds Sunday evening.

According to ABC News, the aircraft carrying 103 passengers and five crew members landed in Orlando at 6:17 p.m. ET Sunday, deploying emergency slides onto the runway.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"People in exit rows were to help, slides were deployed, we were instructed when on the ground to run as fast as we could from the plane. It was one of the scariest things I have ever experienced," passenger Jenn Chirico wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Cayman Airways said the evacuation was necessary due to the "uncertainty of what was causing the indication" but said there was no evidence that there was actually ever smoke in the cargo hold.

"We are extremely mindful that this emergency landing and evacuation was a very distressing event," Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms said in a statement. "On behalf of Cayman Airways, I offer a most sincere apology to our passengers for having to experience this emergency landing and evacuation, which was necessary in the interest of the safety of our passengers and crew."

Passengers were taken to the terminal, rebooked on later flights and put in hotels for the night. Meanwhile, the aircraft was removed from service, affecting four flights scheduled for Monday.

