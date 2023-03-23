Off-Duty Pilot Steps in After Southwest Pilot Suffers Mid-Flight Medical Emergency
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 23, 2023
An off-duty pilot traveling as a passenger on a recent Southwest Airlines flight stepped in to help the plane's flight crew after one of the pilots suffered a medical emergency mid-flight.
The incident occurred shortly after Flight 6013 departed from Las Vegas for Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday morning, prompting the pilot, who worked for another airline, to step in and assist with radio communication while the other Southwest pilot flew the aircraft back to its origin airport in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, a nurse who was also a passenger on the flight, helped flight attendants care for the incapacitated pilot.
"A credentialed Pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the Flight Deck and assisted with radio communication while our Southwest Pilot flew the aircraft," Southwest spokesperson Chris Perry told CNN. "We greatly appreciate their support and assistance."
"It’s standard procedure for our Flight Crews to request assistance from traveling medical personnel during in-flight medical events involving Customers, this situation just so happened to involve one of our Employees," Southwest added.
After landing without issue in Las Vegas, a backup flight crew took over and the plane continued on to Columbus as planned. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Las Vegas, Columbus, Nevada, Ohio
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS