Overseas Airlines Are Already Dropping Mask Requirements
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 03, 2022
If you’re flying internationally anytime soon, you’re in luck. There are a handful of airlines that have ditched their onboard mask-wearing policies as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward around the world.
Unless you’re flying back into the United States, that is.
While many overseas carriers have relaxed their respective mask requirements, most still ask fliers to wear a mask if the destination they are flying to requires it – like the U.S.
The Biden Administration last month extended the mask-wearing mandate one more month, until April 18, when it will review the situation again.
According to Travel+Leisure, here’s the airlines that have relaxed restrictions.
British Airways
No mask if the country it is flying to does not require them. Masks required in countries where it has not determined the local restrictions.
EasyJet Airline
No masks on the plane where it is not legally required at either end of the flight.
Icelandair
Masks required on flights to the U.S., Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland. Masks optional on all other flights.
JET2 Airline
No masks in England or Northern Ireland, but passengers ages six and above traveling in Scotland must still wear them.
KLM
On plane, yes. On other public transportation, no. Hey, it’s the Dutch. You figure it out.
SAS Airlines
No masks on the Swedish carrier on domestic flights; masks for passengers six and older on other flights.
Virgin Atlantic
No masks on most flights to the Caribbean. Definitely mask up on flights to the U.S. and for passengers ages 12 and older to India, Hong Kong, China, Israel and South Africa.
