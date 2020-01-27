Passenger Airplane Crash Lands, Slides Onto Highway
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 27, 2020
A plane carrying 144 people crash-landed on a runway in Iran Monday and skidded onto a major highway next to the airport.
According to The Associated Press, Caspian Airlines Flight 6936 departed from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport Monday at around 6:45 a.m. local time en route to Mahshahr Airport in Bandar-e Mahshahr.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-83 reportedly touched down with a hard landing before skidding off the end of the runway and coming to a stop in the middle of a major highway in the southwestern Khuzestan province.
Video shared by Iran's Civil Aviation Network News showed passengers exiting the damaged aircraft with their carry-on luggage from two doors, one near the cockpit and another over the plane's wing.
Local authorities said two people suffered injuries, but all 136 passengers and eight crew members were removed safely from the aircraft. The plane reportedly lost its landing gear as it hit the tarmac.
Officials said the accident is currently under investigation.
It has been a rough period for the aviation industry in Iran, as a Boeing 737 carrying 176 people was shot down by a missile earlier this month after takeoff from Tehran. All passengers and crew members were killed in the crash.
For more information on Iran
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS