Passenger Booted From Diverted Flight After Threatening Rant
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 31, 2019
A passenger was removed from a JetBlue flight traveling from the Dominican Republic to New York City after forcing the plane to divert to Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday night.
According to WSVN, the unidentified woman went on a shouting rant, screaming that the plane was going to crash.
"You don’t believe me! It’s gonna crash!" she yelled. "You guys believe me? It’s gonna crash! Look at your monitors! We’re in the water!"
The woman was escorted off the aircraft by a Federal Air Marshal and taken for a mental health evaluation upon landing in South Florida.
Footage of the incident was shared to Instagram but has since been removed.
Earlier this week, a man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport after nearly boarding a plane with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag.
