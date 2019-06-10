Passenger Causes Flight Delay After Mistaking Emergency Exit for Bathroom
Flight delays can be rough on travelers, but the passengers aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were particularly perturbed after someone opened the emergency door thinking it was the bathroom.
According to The Independent, the PIA flight from Manchester, England, to Islamabad, Pakistan, was preparing for takeoff when a passenger mistook the emergency exit for the bathroom and started to open it, causing the emergency slide to deploy automatically.
“We regret the delay of PK771, which is an unfortunate consequence of the delay of PK702, caused due to a passenger opening the emergency door,” the airline said in a statement. “We strongly urge passengers to follow security instructions as such mishaps result in inconvenience of hundreds of other passengers.”
As a result, the passengers were deplaned and brought back to the terminal, where they waited until boarding the flight once again. In total, the plane took off from England around seven hours after its scheduled departure time.
One traveler who was reportedly on the flight voiced frustrations on social media:
@Official_PIA pathetic service from pia. I am one of the 38 passengers who voluntarily off loaded from PK702 so it can fly to islamabad only on the condition that all 38 of us will get our luggage. First you did not give it to us in Manchester that it's going to take time 1/n— Sleeping beauty (@WaterLileee) June 9, 2019
So don't worry it will be taken to Pakistan on your next flight.Then when we reached here today we were told half of our luggage is still at Manchester airport. We have suffered a lot. You even took our luggage tokens , who is responsible for this pathetic service? 2/n— Sleeping beauty (@WaterLileee) June 9, 2019
Our mistake was to get off loaded. If we had not off loaded there was no way this plane was going to fly.— Sleeping beauty (@WaterLileee) June 9, 2019
Nobody at airport telling us what happened to our luggage. After 3.5 hrs of frantic searching we get to know it wasn't even brought in the first place.
3/n
