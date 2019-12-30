Passenger Disrupts British Airways Flight
December 30, 2019
A British Airways passenger is accused of trying to headbutt a flight attendant on a trip from Houston to London Heathrow—and this was AFTER he had broken out of handcuffs after being restrained for previous disruptions on the flight.
According to the Daily Mirror, William Clegg, 30, was initially handcuffed after climbing over fellow passengers still in their seats. He then put a T-shirt over the head of one female flight attendant, and then dragged yet another flight attendant to the floor.
After he broke out of the restraints, a London court heard testimony that Clegg tried to headbutt another member of the cabin crew.
Clegg pleaded not guilty to a bevy of complaints—five charges of assault against crew members, being intoxicated on a plane, smoking on an aircraft and behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner toward a member of aircraft crew.
He went before the magistrate last week and is due back in court in January.
Clegg was released on unconditional bail.
