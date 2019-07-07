Passenger Dresses in Layers to Avoid Airline Baggage Fee
Rich Thomaselli July 07, 2019
So you get to the airline counter to check your luggage, only to be told your bag is five pounds overweight. Sorry. Now, in addition to the baggage fee, you need to pay the penalty for being overweight.
No way, said one man traveling on EasyJet.
John Irvine was told his bag was eight kilograms (about 17 pounds) overweight when he checked in for his flight, necessitating a fee. Irvine, from Scotland, decided otherwise.
He opened the suitcase and put on 17 pounds worth of clothing – some 15 shirts in all on a day when the weather was 30 degrees Celsius, or 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Irvine family had been traveling back from Nice, France to Edinburgh, Scotland when son Josh filmed his father piling on the clothing and posted it on Twitter saying his dad was ‘sweating’.
Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked every one a them on to make the weight cunt wis sweatin pic.twitter.com/7h7FBgrt03— Josh Irvine (@joshirvine7) July 6, 2019
“We were coming home back to Bearsden, Glasgow from France on Saturday night and we never thought we’d be over the weight limit by eight kilos,” the 17-year old told Metro.co.uk. “He did not want to pay EasyJet charges. The lassie at the counter asked us if we wanted to pay extra but my dad just looked up at her and said ‘Hen, watch this,’ and zipped open the suitcase and quickly flung on about 15 jumpers to help cut down the weight.”
Josh Irvine said his ribs hurt from laughing so much, and it only got better.
Or worse, depending on how you look at it.
Once his father put all the clothes on at once, his issues at the counter were over but problems at security were just beginning.
“They thought he was trying to smuggle something under all his clothes,” Josh said. “Thankfully we got through eventually.”
