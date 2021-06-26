Passenger Jumps Out of Plane Taxiing at LAX
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 26, 2021
A male passenger on a SkyWest Airlines flight was able to open an emergency door and operate the inflatable slide before injuring himself falling onto the runway at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.
The incident happened on Friday night.
According to the local CBS Los Angeles affiliate, a United Express flight operated by SkyWest Airlines was taxiing away from the gate area at about 7:10 p.m. when a male passenger onboard opened the door of the aircraft and exited onto the taxiway.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the passenger was seated until the plane started to taxi toward the runway, which is when he started to pound on the cockpit door.
Prior to opening “the exit door and [fleeing] the aircraft via the emergency slide,” a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said the man attempted to breach the cockpit.
The suffered unknown injuries and was apprehended by police and taken to a nearby hospital.
The flight was originally scheduled to leave LAX at 6:55 p.m. heading to Salt Lake City. The flight was rescheduled to leave at 9:15 p.m. The remaining passengers left LAX at 10:36 p.m. bound for Utah.
How the man was able to open the door while the plane was moving, and operate the inflatable slide, is unknown at this time.
