Last updated: 11:10 AM ET, Thu August 29 2019

Passenger Mistakenly Opens Emergency Exit, Temporarily Closes Entire Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 29, 2019

emergency, exit, door
PHOTO: Emergency exit. (photo via Vudhikul Ocharoen / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A passenger was detained at a German airport Tuesday after he reportedly caused a temporary shutdown of the facility when he left a terminal through an emergency exit.

According to the New York Post, the unidentified Spanish man was traveling through Munich International Airport en route to Madrid when he accidentally bypassed a security checkpoint by exiting through an emergency door.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
airport, baggage, claim

Hotel Owner Arrested for Stealing Luggage From Airport

Airlines & Airports
Frontier aircraft

Frontier Airlines Pilot Attacked by Drunk Passenger at Las...

Airlines & Airports
Snake found at Newark Liberty International Airport

A Traveler Forgot Their Snake at TSA Checkpoint

Airlines & Airports
Delta, airlines, travel

Fights Break Out on Delta Flight Delayed at NYC Airport

Airlines & Airports

The man continued through the exit despite alarms sounding and was eventually detained by police as a result. Officers said the incident appeared to have been a mistake and the confused passenger likely won’t face charges.

The police response to the incident resulted in the temporary closure of Terminal 1 and parts of Terminal 2, with almost 5,000 passengers being impacted by the cancellations of around 190 incoming and outgoing flights.

Munich Airport spokesman Robert Wilhelm said the passengers who had already gone through security checks for their departing flights were forced to go through the process again, causing further congestion at the facility.

The airport’s terminals reopened a few hours later after the man was in custody. The incident occurred during peak summer travel season at one of Germany’s busiest aviation hubs.

For more information on Germany

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
TSA, dog, travel

TSA Names Winner of Cutest K9 Contest

Transportation Security Administration

Air Canada's John MacLeod Joins Virgin as CCO

Alaska Airlines Expanding West Coast Service Between California, Pacific Northwest and Alaska

United Airlines Declares MileagePlus Members' Miles Will Never Expire

Airlines Continue to Ban Older Apple MacBook Pro Laptops

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS