Pepsi Temporarily Adding JetBlue Logo to Iconic NYC Sign
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 22, 2019
JetBlue and PepsiCo announced a new strategic partnership that includes adding the airline’s branding to the soft drink manufacturer’s iconic Pepsi-Cola sign in Long Island City, New York.
Both JetBlue and PepsiCo have deep ties to the New York City region and the addition of the airline’s logo to the Pepsi-Cola sign builds on the partnership. The logo will be seen on the landmark through September.
Due to concerns from locals and tourists about the addition of branding to the iconic sign, Pepsi worked with the New York City Landmark and Preservation Commission, Queens West Development Corporation and New York State Parks Department to ensure the landmark is not damaged.
The JetBlue logo will be removed October 1 and no permanent changes to the sign were necessary.
“We're extremely proud to come together with JetBlue. As two brands with deep roots in New York City, it's the perfect place to kick off the partnership and demonstrate our excitement by temporarily enhancing the visual fabric of our shared hometown,” PepsiCo president Anne Fink said in a statement. “We look forward to furthering our mission and providing JetBlue customers and crewmembers with moments of effervescent enjoyment, both on the ground and in the air.”
In addition to the signage, JetBlue and Pepsi have teamed up to refresh the airline’s onboard travel experience, bringing a range of PepsiCo carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages to the skies.
The flavor selection includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Sierra Mist Zero Sugar, bubly Sparkling Water in Lime and in 2020, Aquafina. PepsiCo also supplies the airline with Rold Gold pretzels from its Frito-Lay portfolio.
