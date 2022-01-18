Philippine Airlines Partners With APG for US Sales
The Philippines' first and only 4-Star global carrier, Philippine Airlines, announced the appointment of APG as its general sales agents (GSA) for passenger sales in 37 states in the United States.
Under this new agreement, APG will be working in close cooperation with the existing Philippine Airlines sales team to provide marketing services in the approved states.
The states approved to work with Philippine Airlines include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
“We are very proud that Philippine Airlines has given us their trust to represent them in the United States,” APG USA CEO Julianna Hill said. “We are excited to expand their brand awareness in these 37 states and grow tourist and business traveler numbers to this great country.”
“We look forward to working closely with APG in the USA in order to deliver excellent service and proactive initiatives to all of our trade partners,” Philippine Airlines Regional Head Bryan Lim said.
Philippine Airlines’ fleet of modernized aircraft serves 29 domestic destinations and 32 international destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the Middle East.
