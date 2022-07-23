Pilot, Co-Pilot Feud in Front of Passengers
Rich Thomaselli July 23, 2022
Lots of people have issues with colleagues in the workplace, but they are generally behind closed doors and not so public facing.
In a rare display, a pilot and co-pilot for Alaska Airlines definitely did not keep a verbal dispute in the family.
The two men clashed in front of passengers during an incident earlier this month that is now coming to light. It remains a mystery what they argued over, but some passengers were privy to the dispute when the pilot turned the plane around on the tarmac prior to taking off from Washington D.C.’s Dulles Airport on a flight headed to San Francisco International.
The incident took place on July 18.
“While this situation was unfortunate, in the interest of safety, the pilots did the right thing,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement. the statement according to the Miami Herald. “Both the captain the first officer were evaluated by management and it was determined they remained fit to fly... We apologized to our guests for the inconvenience this caused.”
The cause of the friction is unknown, although bad weather had already delayed the flight by 90 minutes before it ever took off.
Several passengers documented the incident.
And there he goes https://t.co/vyTl871kyo— Chris Schumm (@CBSchumm) July 18, 2022
The flight, with the two pilots who disagreed, did take off and make it to San Francisco after the delay.
