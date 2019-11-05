Pilot Grounded After Letting Woman in Cockpit
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 05, 2019
In an era of ultra-security on airplanes, a pilot for Chinese airline Air Guilin has been grounded “for life” after allowing a woman into the cockpit – and a photo emerged of her sitting in the captain’s seat.
The photo appeared on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, sparking a social media backlash.
Chinese net users called for harsher punishment and stricter supervision of #pilots and #airline crew members, after a pilot was suspended for life after inviting a woman passenger into the cockpit during a flight. https://t.co/CTyu4eh2Ft pic.twitter.com/8awR8OK89B— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 5, 2019
The woman even captioned the post, saying “[I am] super thankful to the pilot! I am really so excited.”
The photo was spotted by a Chinese aviation blogger on Sunday. The blogger identified that the image was taken on an Air Guilin plane mid-flight.
TSA Agents Catch Passenger With Gun-Shaped Toilet Paper RollerAirlines & Airports
Customs Seizes Over $72,000 in Cash From Traveler at Orlando...Airlines & Airports
Passenger Booted From Diverted Flight After Threatening RantAirlines & Airports
TSA Agents Stop Passenger With Loaded Gun Before Boarding PlaneAirlines & Airports
The reaction was immediate.
"This is putting passengers' lives in the entire aircraft at risk," one person commented.
Said another: "How can an aviation professional not understand the basics of air safety?"
Air Guilin confirmed the incident took place on Jan. 4 during a flight from Guilin to Yangzhou, though it only came to light this past weekend when the blogger posted the photo.
In a statement on Monday, the airline said it had suspended the unnamed pilot "for life" while other members of the flight crew had been banned indefinitely pending further investigation.
“(Air Guilin has a) zero-tolerance policy towards any unprofessional and improper acts that could endanger air safety. We will enhance our rigorous safety guidelines, to avoid incidents like this from happening again," the airline said in a statement.
For more information on China
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS