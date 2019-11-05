Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Tue November 05 2019

Pilot Grounded After Letting Woman in Cockpit

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 05, 2019

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane
PHOTO: A pilot has been suspended for allowing a woman into the cockpit mid-flight. (photo via MatusDuda / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

In an era of ultra-security on airplanes, a pilot for Chinese airline Air Guilin has been grounded “for life” after allowing a woman into the cockpit – and a photo emerged of her sitting in the captain’s seat.

The photo appeared on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, sparking a social media backlash.

The woman even captioned the post, saying “[I am] super thankful to the pilot! I am really so excited.”

The photo was spotted by a Chinese aviation blogger on Sunday. The blogger identified that the image was taken on an Air Guilin plane mid-flight.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Airport security checkpoint

TSA Agents Catch Passenger With Gun-Shaped Toilet Paper Roller

Airlines & Airports
Orlando International Airport

Customs Seizes Over $72,000 in Cash From Traveler at Orlando...

Airlines & Airports
JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Passenger Booted From Diverted Flight After Threatening Rant

Airlines & Airports
X-ray of a suitcase at the airport

TSA Agents Stop Passenger With Loaded Gun Before Boarding Plane

Airlines & Airports

The reaction was immediate.

"This is putting passengers' lives in the entire aircraft at risk," one person commented.

Said another: "How can an aviation professional not understand the basics of air safety?"

Air Guilin confirmed the incident took place on Jan. 4 during a flight from Guilin to Yangzhou, though it only came to light this past weekend when the blogger posted the photo.

In a statement on Monday, the airline said it had suspended the unnamed pilot "for life" while other members of the flight crew had been banned indefinitely pending further investigation.

“(Air Guilin has a) zero-tolerance policy towards any unprofessional and improper acts that could endanger air safety. We will enhance our rigorous safety guidelines, to avoid incidents like this from happening again," the airline said in a statement.

For more information on China

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Boeing 777-300ER

United Offers Fly Now, Pay Later Option

United Airlines

Boeing 737 MAX Could Return to Service in Europe by First Quarter of 2020

gallery icon How Air Travel Has Changed and What The Future Holds

Alaska Airlines Offering Hawaii Flight Discounts Based on Wave Height

Travelers at LAX Continue to Voice Frustration With New Pickup System

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS